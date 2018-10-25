Numerous FBS programs lining up for Michigan HS OL Grant Toutant

Grant Toutant talks to the Michigan staff often.

He also talks to the Michigan State staff often.

“I probably talk to Michigan a little more than Michigan State,” said the Warren De La Salle offensive tackle on Monday night.

While the conversations haven’t yet led to an offer, other schools are lining up for the 6-foot-7, 295-pound junior.

“They told me they take a little more time with offensive lineman,” Toutant said of the non-U-M and MSU offer.

In the last month, Toutant has received offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Toledo. On Monday night, Duke offered. Indiana State offered during the summer.

“The Duke offensive line coach (Jim Bridge) watched my film and called me last night and offered,” Toutant said Tuesday.

247Sports has him ranked as a 3-star prospect, the 40th-best guard in the class of 2020 and the ninth-best recruit in Michigan.

“Grant improved his game a lot between his sophomore and junior season,” said Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “He has played very well this year and when you combine that with his physical attributes, size and athleticism…That is why he is seeing his recruiting attention rise sharply.”

The Power 5 schools are getting in line.

“I’m going to Penn State this weekend,” Toutant said. “On Nov. 3, I’m going to Wisconsin and Nov. 24th I’m probably going to end up going to Duke.”

He also has a visit lined up to Notre Dame on Nov. 10. The Fighting Irish haven’t offered.