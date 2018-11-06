Oak Hill trio Cole Anthony, Cam Thomas, Kofi Cockburn light up double-header

Oak Hill Academy’s dynamic trio of Cole Anthony, Cam Thomas and Kofi Cockburn put on a clinic over the weekend as the Warriors (3-0) soundly defeated Bristol Prep (Tenn.), 94-59, and Mount Zion Academy (N.C.), 100-61, on back-to-back nights at Turner Gymnasium in Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Anthony’s versatility was once again on full display throughout the weekend as he recorded his first triple-double of the season against Bristol, scoring 14 points, garnering 13 rebounds and delivering 14 assists on the night.

The senior, Anthony, didn’t let up on Saturday against Mount Zion, nearing yet another triple-double, with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Thomas put on a scoring show, pouring in 31 points against Bristol Prep, most of which were made in the first half. Thomas went on to score 29 points on the next night against Mount Zion, not missing a shot from inside the three-point line during the entire game.

The senior, Cockburn, didn’t disappoint either, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds for a near double-double against Bristol Prep. He then essentially replicated his performance against Mount Zion, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Oak Hill head coach Steve Smith expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance over the weekend, following Saturday’s victory.

“I thought we played a little better than last night as far as our execution on both ends of the floor,” Smith said. “We got our hands on a lot of balls in the first half, got some deflections, got some turnovers, made it a little quicker pace, and the guys off the bench did a good job too.”

Looking forward, Smith said, “I think we’re in a good position. We’re trying to take it one game at a time, get better each night. I think we’ve improved in several areas in three games and we’ll continue to do that next weekend.”

Next up for the nationally ranked Warriors is a Friday home game against Washington Academy (N.C.), followed by a road trip to face Moravian Prep (N.C.) at the Carmel Christian Tip-Off Classic on Saturday in Matthews, N.C.

Check out Mars Reel for season-long coverage of the Oak Hill basketball team.