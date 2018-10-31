Oak Hill dominates in season-opening victory

Cole Anthony’s versatility on both ends of the floor was on full display in Oak Hill Academy’s season-opening, 101-43 takedown of Faith Assembly Christian Academy (N.C.) on Saturday.

Anthony went for a near triple-double recording nine points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in 23 minutes of play, guiding the Warriors in quick transition throughout.

Kofi Cockburn and Cam Thomas led the Warriors in scoring with a combined 49 points – Thomas with 25 points, five assists and four rebounds; Cockburn netted his first double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

MORE: Anthony, Cockburn headline monster group at Oak Hill

The Warriors were in firm control from start to finish, jumping out to a 40-point advantage at the half and coming out with just as much ferocious intensity in the second half.

Faith Assembly put up a fight, but the Lions were simply overmatched and outsized at both ends of the floor, unable to slow the Warriors in their relentless transition.

Oak Hill juniors Evan Johnson, Darrick Jones, Jr. and Dylan Cardwell also turned in solid performances. Johnson scored 12 points with six assists and two rebounds, Jones went for 10 points, one assist and one rebound, and Cardwell added nine points and five rebounds.

Of special note: Fan favorite 5-foot-11 sophomore Connor Odom was fouled with only seconds remaining and sank two free throws to break the century mark for the Warriors. Odom was subsequently showered with applause from the packed gymnasium.

In a brief interview following the game, Oak Hill head coach Steve Smith said, “Take every game one at a time, try to get better.”

Next up for Oak Hill are home games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2 against Bristol Prep (Tenn.) and Saturday, Nov. 3 against Mt. Zion Academy (N.C.).

Check out Mars Reel for more coverage