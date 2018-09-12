Oak Hill forward B.J. Mack commits to South Florida

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – Oak Hill Academy forward B.J. Mack ended his recruitment Tuesday night, picking South Florida over Arkansas, Ole Miss, James Madison, East Carolina, DePaul and Appalachian State.

“When I went on the visit they showed me how they would use me and that really sold me,” Mack said. “I love what Coach (Brian) Gregory has done there already and what he’s done at other schools too.”

Mack had a productive summer, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds a game while running with Team CP3 (N.C.), one of Nike’s most talented teams.

Mack decommitted from Virginia Tech last December.

“I think the biggest thing with me was that I’ll be able to show my versatility, at South Florida,” Mack said. “Coach Gregory sees me being able to play in the post or outside on the perimeter where I can knock down shots. It was the perfect fit for my game and that’s what made me commit.”