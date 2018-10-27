Oaks Christian clinches undefeated regular season with late pick-six

In Week 9, Oaks Christian defensive end Jack Lenthall forced a fumble inside the five yard line to prevent a potential touchdown in a tight 21-13 Lions victory.

A week later, his interception return for a touchdown with two minutes remaining gave Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) High School the lead and an undefeated regular season.

On Friday, Westlake High School (Westlake Village, Calif.) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Neither team would score until the Oaks Christian Lions tied it up in the fourth.

The Warriors were in position to have the final possession and try to score or send the game to overtime.

But after falling to second-and-19, Westlake was inside their own 20 yard line. Lenthall jumped a wheel route and intercepted the pass.

It was a short journey to the end zone from there.

Story book ending! Jack Lenthall’s pick six proves to be the perfect finish to a perfect regular season for @OaksChrstnLions! pic.twitter.com/cWWrNlc72C — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 27, 2018

Oaks Christian escaped with a 13-7 victory. The Lions, No. 13 on USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25, have now won their last 15 regular season games dating back to last season.