Oaks Christian enters latest Super 25 football rankings

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) is the lone newcomer in the latest Super 25 football rankings, though there was some movement.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remains the No. 1 team, though the Ascenders will have a test this week at No. 6 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.). The Cadets are coming off a win over then-No. 12 Miami Central in a five OT thriller. Despite the loss, Miami Central rose two spots to No. 10.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), formerly the No. 5 team, dropped to No. 24 in last week’s rankings following a loss to Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.). The Rams are up to No. 22 after beating Marietta 38-31.