Oaks Christian enters latest Super 25 football rankings

Photo: Anthony Plascencia, Ventura County Star

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) is the lone newcomer in the latest Super 25 football rankings, though there was some movement.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remains the No. 1 team, though the Ascenders will have a test this week at No. 6 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.). The Cadets are coming off a win over then-No. 12 Miami Central in a five OT thriller. Despite the loss, Miami Central rose two spots to No. 10.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), formerly the No. 5 team, dropped to No. 24 in last week’s rankings following a loss to Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.). The Rams are up to No. 22 after beating Marietta 38-31.

