Oaks Christian trio "hyped" to play in Under Armour All-America Game

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) stars Kayvon Thibodeaux, Zach Charbonnet and Josh Calvert don’t need any help getting hyped up for games, but come Friday when they face Murietta Valley, the trio of Lions will have a little added edge.

“This just makes you want to go out there and play right now,” said Calvert, a linebacker. “I’m hyped.”

The energy boost is understandable since the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by their school on Wednesday and presented them with their game jerseys.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this game,” said Thibodeaux, a defensive end who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “I’m really looking forward to the game this year because I was at the game last year and I couldn’t really enjoy it because I was freezing! I’m gonna have some fun this year.”

Charbonnet, a running back who is committed to Michigan, said that he’s followed the game “for years so to be playing in it feels crazy.”

“In a good way,” Charbonnet said. “I’m just excited to get down there and play. Then I’ve got my teammates with me so that’s gonna be even more fun.”

