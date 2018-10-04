Offensive lineman Ty Murray commits to Louisville's 2019 recruiting class

The Louisville football program continues to beef up its offensive line in recruiting, picking up a commitment from guard Ty Murray on Wednesday night.

Murray is a three-star prospect from Carrollton, Georgia, 50 miles west of Atlanta. He becomes the fourth offensive line commitment in Louisville’s class, joining tackle Zach Williamson and guards Jamari Williams and Jack Randolph.

The Cardinals now have 13 players in their 2019 recruiting class: nine on offense, two on defense and two all-purpose athletes.

“First I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level,” a tweet on Murray’s account read. “I also want to thank my family for helping me through this stressful process and with that being said I’m 110% committed to the University of Louisville!”

Murray also had offers from Virginia, Boston College, Michigan and others.

