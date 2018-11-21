Oh, brother: Boston QB twins opposing each other on Thanksgiving

New: Luke Maffeo vs. Zach Maffeo: Twin brothers, opposing quarterbacks, and a new layer to the @obryantschool vs. @BostonLatinAcad Thanksgiving rivalry. "It’s kind of different facing him on a different team, but it’s going to fun."https://t.co/FOeb1irk0v (via @Globe_Tara) pic.twitter.com/bU5SwqOk9e — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) November 19, 2018

Luke and Zach Maffeo are twins. Each of them is a high school sophomore and football player. Each is a quarterback.

Must be tough for them, right? One has to play while the other sits behind him, or they must have to share snaps.

Au contraire, it turns out, as the Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan writes. When you play at separate schools, as the Maffeos do, you can have all the playing time you want. Matters get most complicated in the Maffeos’ Dorchester, Mass., household this week.

Thursday morning, Luke Maffeo’s John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (most often referred to simply as O’Bryant) will face Zach Maffeo’s Boston Latin Academy in the annual Thanksgiving clash.

So how did the pair end up at separate schools? Prior to seventh grade, they each got into a separate exam school. Fast forward three years, and O’Bryant (4-5) faces Latin Academy (5-5) on Thursday morning in a clash of Maffeos.

“I root for whoever has the ball,” their mother, Michelle, told the Globe.

Luke started as a freshman, but Zach only got the call this year to start.

“It’s going to be very competitive,” Zach told the Globe. “We know ultimately there’s someone who’s going to win and someone who’s going to lose, but at the end we’re going to set that aside, work harder toward next year and win the next year.” “Most of my life I’ve been on his team, and it’s kind of different facing him on a different team, but it’s going to fun,” Luke told the Globe. “And competitive.”

