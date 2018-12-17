Ohio HS assistant basketball coach admits to stealing thousands in fundraising money

An assistant high school basketball coach with the Kings Local School District confessed earlier this month to stealing thousands of dollars in fundraising money meant to benefit district athletics, according to a police report.

The coach, whose name is redacted in the report, told Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigators he stole checks and cash from a school locker room. He briefly considered returning the money but “thought he wouldn’t get caught so he left with it,” the report states.

Police estimated $3,000 was stolen. The coach said he deposited $1,250 in cash into his bank account and then led investigators to his vehicle’s glove box, where they found 18 checks made out to “KABC,” the Kings Athletic Booster Club, according to the report.

The missing money was reported to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 3. The coach confessed Dec. 7, according to the report.

The alleged theft occurred late on Nov. 30 after a basketball game. Investigators identified the coach using surveillance footage and key swipe records showing who entered the building, the report says.

The coach, whom investigators initially located at Kings High School, first told investigators he’d returned to the locker room after the game to retrieve a team shirt but had not taken the money.

The coach confessed in a second interview later that same day at his house “up the street from Kings High School,” the report says. He said when he returned for his shirt, he noticed money he’d seen earlier that night was still in another coach’s locker.

“When Mr. [redacted] picked the money up he noticed it was on top of several envelopes,” the report states, “so he grabbed all the envelopes and took them with him.”

Dawn Gould, a district spokeswoman, declined to name the coach, citing the ongoing investigation.

“The suspect is not currently on our coaching staff,” she wrote by email, adding he is not a teacher in the district and before the incident he had only been “conditionally approved” as a coach, pending final approval.

On Dec. 5, Nick Molz, the head boys basketball coach, sent a letter to parents about the stolen money.

