Ohio HS football coach also a youth official for cash to feed players

An Ohio high school football coach has taken his charge to care for his athletes to a truly inspirational extreme, working as a youth football official on the weekends so he can raise money to pay for extra meals for his players.

The story of Scott High School (Toledo, Ohio) football coach Mark Weaver was reported by Toledo CBS affiliate WTOL, which noted that Weaver works as a youth official to raise money outside his daily salary, money that he can use to supplement the often inadequate meals that his high school players receive at home.

“You know how much I love this place,” Weaver told WTOL. “It’s just second nature. I see a need and I fill it. It’s basically the way we were taught here. The same things happened for us when we went here.

“I had an old coach of mine tell me ‘you should be more than just a football coach.’ If all you’re going to do is teach football, you’re wasting your time. I just feel like what better way to get my point across than to try to get these guys to see how hard I work. I want them to see that. A lot of them don’t see a positive male in their lives working.”

Weaver’s comments highlight what he sees as his true calling in coaching: to serve as a male role model for teenagers who sometimes desperately need one. What he and his players are also discovering is that doing precisely that can also have impressive results on the field. The coach — whose bio says he is dedicated to “bringing back the bite (to Scott)” — has led the Bulldogs off to a 6-2 start thanks to a service oriented mindset that starts with the coach himself.

It’s the kind of story that deserves a hardy bravo, and perhaps an affiliated GoFundMe (or other crowdsourced fundraising campaign site) to help Weaver’s goals for his own program.