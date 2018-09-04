USA Today Sports

Ohio RB Christian Gordon scored the first high-vaulting hurdle TD of the season

Football

It isn’t a high school football season until someone scores a touchdown by hurdling directly over a defender.

Season on!

This is Christian Gordon, a senior running back and wide receiver for Whitehall-Yearling High in Ohio. He’s also a member of the school’s track team, which may help explain his 4.65 40-yard dash and 28.5-inch vertical, both strong for his 5-foot-7, 136-pound Mighty Mite frame.

In fact, Gordon is one of the most explosive, compact young dynamic running backs who appears to be flying under all recruiting radars. He isn’t ranked by any of the recruiting services. He even has a rather Spartan personal file on Hudl.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t talented, as he showed in spades during Whitehall-Yearling’s narrow, 31-28 victory against Columbus Northland Friday night.

More hurdles, Christian? We can all dream.

