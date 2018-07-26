Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2020 RB Darvon Hubbard

He’s coming home.

Ohio native Darvon Hubbard, who left the Buckeye state for Arizona following his freshman season at Buchtel (Ohio), committed to Ohio State Wednesday evening, making good on one of his childhood dreams while growing up in Akron.

“There’s no place like home,” Hubbard told 247Sports. “This was my dream since I started playing football as a kid, so I’m thrilled to have this done. It came down to Georgia and Ohio State, but it just felt right to come back home.

“Ohio State is one of the greatest universities in America, so that degree will mean everything to me. I feel that Ohio State is a place that turns boys into men, and I’m thrilled to know I’m going to be a Buckeye.”

The Arizona star’s pledge marks a unique statistic for Ohio State early in the 2020 recruiting cycle; the Buckeyes currently have six commits, and five of them are from another state. In fact, Ohio State has more commits from Chaparral High School than its home state (celebrated Chaparral quarterback Jack Miller also committed to Ohio State).

Hubbard — who stars for Scottsdale power Chaparral — made it clear that Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford played a clear role in bringing him to the Buckeyes. Alford first met and began recruiting Hubbard when the teen was still in eighth grade, and that relationship paid off when Hubbard weighed up his college offers; his father reportedly wanted him to commit to Ohio State the first day he received an offer.

He waited a month, and that was enough. Hubbard is Columbus-bound.