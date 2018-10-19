Ohio State commit Ronnie Hickman receives All-American Bowl jersey

Four-star Ohio State commit Ronnie Hickman remembers seeing future NFL stars like Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Peterson play in the All-American Bowl.

He can count himself among their ranks. Hickman received his jersey on Friday afternoon.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I grew up watching this very prestigious event, and to see the players that came through this, it’s amazing for me to be a part of the tradition.”

Hickman, who plays safety on defense for DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.), said he tries to take after Ramsey’s play style. The Jacksonville Jaguars player is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, a physical player who’s not afraid to trash talk his opponents.

“He’s really aggressive on defense,” Hickman said. “I kind of like that, how he plays with that edge and that chip on his shoulder.”

Hickman has 17 solo tackles and five passes defended this season.

He also plays wide receiver, giving him more chances to challenge the other team. As a receiver, he has 26 receptions for 609 yards and nine touchdowns through seven games.

In April, Hickman committed to Ohio State. He thinks the school can provide him opportunities even if his NFL career doesn’t take off like he hopes.

“They have the best of both worlds. I figured if I can’t make it to the next level, play in the NFL, which is my dream, I’m okay with that. I feel like I can benefit with a degree from Ohio State and can still be successful off the field as well.”

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.