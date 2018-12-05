How are Ohio State commits reacting to Urban Meyer retirement announcement?

On Tuesday morning, Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer announced he will be retiring after the Rose Bowl.

New Year’s Day marks the end of a highly-successful reign.

Over Meyer’s seven years with the program, the Buckeyes have gone 82-9 while appearing in the Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl twice, Cotton Bowl, the upcoming Rose Bowl and winning the College Football Championship in 2014.

As Meyer prepares for the final game, the program is glancing toward the future: How will current commits react to his retirement?

Class of 2019

Five-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas), the No. 2 WR in the country, reaffirmed his commitment to OSU.

I am 1000% committed to Ohio State University. Much love @OSUCoachMeyer — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 4, 2018

It was quote-tweeted by three-star RB Marcus Crowley (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fl.)

Four-star WR Jameson Williams (Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Saint Louis) also said he’s sticking around.

Ronnie Hickman, a four-star safety out of DePaul Catholic HS (Wayne, N.J.) hadn’t tweeted anything as of Tuesday, though on Monday, he tweeted photos of an in-home visit from Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

Great home visit with @OSUCoachSchiano. Excited about my future as a buckeye! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/beKaHoD91d — Ronnie Hickman (@asvprocket_) December 4, 2018

Four-star OT Ryan Jacoby (Mentor HS, Ohio) retweeted an Ohio State tweet celebrating Meyer.

Salute to a legend. Thank you @OSUCoachMeyer for everything you have done for this program, our student-athletes, staff, family, friends, and fans. True greatness. Forever a #Buckeye.#BuckeyeNation, Let’s make this @rosebowlgame one we’ll never forget. O-H!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VRcseY1QpM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 4, 2018

Four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis (Oak Park HS, Belleville, Mich.) tweeted a popular video clip of boxer Deontay Wilder yelling “to this day!” as an answer to the question if Mathis is remains committed.

Five-star OL Harry Miller (Buford HS, Ga.) tweeted a verse from Proverbs.

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6 — Harry Miller (@h_miller76) December 4, 2018

In a phone interview with USA TODAY High School Sports in late October, Miller talked about his commitment to Ohio State. He spoke highly of the fan base, community and the university’s willingness to help him achieve his goals.

“I’m very passionate about mission work and they wanted to facilitate that and help that,” he said.

It’s unclear how much impact Meyer had directly with that mindset.

Class of 2020

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.) four-star safety Lejond Cavazos announced his decommitment on Tuesday.

As of that evening, he was the only commit to do so.

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) OT Paris Johnson, the top player in Ohio, posted two photos of himself with Meyer and did not say more.

Jack Miller, a four-star QB out of Chaparral HS (Scottsdale, Ariz.) reaffirmed his commitment.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a four-star WR from Rockwall HS (Texas) retweeted Mathis’ video clip and offered his own affirmation that he too plans to remain committed.

O-H! The train keeps moving 🌰 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (@jaxon_smith1) December 4, 2018

None of these represent binding contracts. Other programs are still allowed to approach the players until they sign.

However, with so many commits publicly supporting the program, Ohio State can breathe easier.