Ohio State football offering top talent out of Michigan

When asked about each other, Detroit King wide receiver Rashawn Williams and Bay City (Mich.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington said the same thing.

“That’s my dude.’’

The two class of 2020 standouts have become fast friends and keep in constant contact. Both were in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday visiting Ohio State, along with East Kentwood lineman Dallas Fincher.

All three hold offers from the Buckeyes. Fincher shared the news of the offer on this Twitter account on Friday.

Ohio State has already landed 2019 quarterback Dwan Mathis (Oak Park), the first Michigan QB expected to play at the school since Craig Krenzel (Utica Ford), who led the 2002 Buckeyes to the national championship.

Williams’ mother, Rahtina, was impressed with OSU.

“They talked about things other than football and she was impressed with that,” Rashawn said. “We talked academics a lot. They showed us Real Life Wednesday; that’s about life after football and my mom was very impressed with that because that was the first time she heard a college talk after something after football and not just football.”

I'm shocked and thrilled to say that i've received an offer from The University Of Ohio State!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lsDT1geHYw — Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) July 27, 2018

Williams is listed as a four-star by 247Sports Composite, the No. 21 receiver in his class and the third-best player in Michigan for 2020.

Washington left Columbus on Saturday and attended Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House, where he got to talk strategy with U-M quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and route running with former U-M wide receiver Roy Roundtree.

King players are used to being recruited my major universities, but rare for Bay City to produce a talent like Washington, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder with size and speed. OSU, Notre Dame and Michigan State already have shown serious interest and he continues to impress on the camp circuit.

While Williams (6-1, 185 pounds) will take his time, look for Washington to commit before March and be an early enrollee wherever he goes.

Williams didn’t indicate if he’s high on U-M, but when Washington received his offer he was excited.

“Michigan was sweet,” he said of the visit. “The food was great. Got a feel for what it would be like wearing Michigan pads. … It was like ‘when you get here, you’re going to run these certain type of routes.’ They have 2020 receivers but they don’t have any big receivers. The barbecue was crazy. They had shredded pork. If it’s food, I’m not going to say no to food. If it’s free, I want it.’’

Washington said he planned on enjoying the process, taking all five of his official visits and relaxing.

“I think it’s cool going to all these schools and seeing different parts of the country,’’ Washington said. “I want to be patient and see all the new stuff before I decide to go anywhere.”

For more, visit the Detroit Free Press