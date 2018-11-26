Ohio State WR pledge Jameson Williams ready for Under Armour glory

Cardinal Ritter College Prep (St. Louis) wide receiver Jameson Williams received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“When they asked me, I thought I had to play in (the Under Armour All-America Game) because this is a once in a lifetime thing,” Williams told USA TODAY. “When you get this opportunity you have to take it.”

The 6-2, 171-pound wide receiver is the 23rd-ranked wide receiver in the country, according to ESPN. He is a consensus four-star recruit.

An Ohio State commit, Williams said he’s still hearing from the likes of UCLA, Alabama, Auburn and some newcomers, as you’ll read below, but plans to stay the course with the Buckeyes.

“Oregon and Florida have both been contacting me a lot, and they weren’t in my top five schools, but I’m set on Ohio State,” Williams said. “Out of all my visits, I think I visited Ohio State like five times and it just became home for me. More than the other schools in my top five.”

Williams is excited to wrap up his high school career in Orlando, but he still has unfinished business. On Saturday, his Cardinal Ritter team will face off against Trinity Catholic in the Missouri state title game. On the opposite sideline will be one of his best friends, Illinois-bound quarterback Isaiah Williams. The pair grew up playing together in youth football leagues before going their own way in high school, to the surprise of many. Now they get to face off one final time before heading to competing Big Ten schools.

“I think people realize it’s special (in St. Louis),” Williams said. “Me and Isaiah splitting up and going to different high schools was shocking to some people, but we managed to be successful on our own.

“It’ll be great facing off against him in the Big Ten. My last high school game is against his team in the state championship this weekend, and I want it real bad. We have a lot of doubters, but this is something others can’t do. Only the great ones win their final game.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.