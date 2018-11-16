Oklahoma commit Austin Stogner looks forward to creating a "Sooner" connection All-American Bowl

USA Today Sports

Prestonwood Christian High School (Plano, Texas) tight end Austin Stogner received his All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“This is best All-Star game in the country, it’s an honor to be selected and represent my school.”

The 6-6, 235-pound tight end is the 3rd-ranked player at his position in the country, and No. 97 overall, according to 247Sports.

Austin Stogner presented his parents with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: AAG)

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Stogner committed to Oklahoma back in June and will join his future Sooner quaterback Spencer Rattler in the All-American Bowl.

“It’ll be cool to catch some balls from Spencer (Rattle) and create some chemistry. We were on the same team together at The Opening and went to an Oklahoma visit together. I’d say we have a pretty good relationship.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

