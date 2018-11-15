Oklahoma commit EJ Ndoma-Ogar of No. 3 Allen pumped to be All-American

Allen (Texas) High School offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’ve been working for this since the fifth grade,” Ndoma-Ogar said. “Watching this game on TV as a kid, I’d be telling my family that I wanted to be in that. And I’ve been working for it ever since.”

The 6-4, 328-pound offensive guard is the No. 23-ranked player in Texas, and 11th-ranked player overall in the country at his position, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

An anchor on the line for the No. 3 team in USA TODAY’s Super 25, Ndoma-Ogar committed to the Sooners in April. He is part of an Oklahoma recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports, choosing to head to Norman from 39 Div. I offers.

“Just the relationship, it’s so strong,” he said. “I’ve been knowing them and they’ve been knowing me since middle school. My brother is there currently, my grandpa got his PhD in business there. The family ties definitely help as well.”

He will be joined there by Allen teammate Theo Wease.

“We both felt the same vibe about Oklahoma, just a really good school and a great fit,” Ndoma-Ogar said.

After previous official visits to Tennessee and Ole Miss, Ndoma-Ogar took his official visit last weekend to OU.

“It was a great weekend, and a really good game, too,” he said, referring to the Sooners’ 48-47 win over Oklahoma St.

Ndoma-Ogar looks forward to getting his shot alongside and against the best players the nation has to offer. He is one of five Sooner commits to be heading to the All-American Bowl, including Spencer Rattler, Trejan Bridges, Austin Stogner and Stacey Wilkins.

“The whole experience itself, I just want to enjoy it,” he said. “I’ll have my Oklahoma boys there, hang with them. It’s going to be exciting.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.