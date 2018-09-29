Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler breaks Arizona passing yards record

Happy birthday, Spencer Rattler.

On the day he turned 18, the Oklahoma-bound quarterback at Phoenix’s Pinnacle High School broke the Arizona all-time passing yards record of 10,489.

Rattler entered the game needing just 28 yards to do so. He got them all on a short catch-and-run on the game’s first drive.

After faking a handoff, Rattler rolled out but was immediately met by an oncoming lineman. With a slight jump backward, he lofted the ball to Kaleb Covington.

It looked like Covington, who caught it at the 35-yard line, was going to go down as he met a small group of defenders his teammates were trying to block. But he picked up a block, juked his way out of a tackle and raced down the sideline all the way to O’Connor’s 29-yard line.

Spencer Rattler has now thrown for the MOST passing yards in ARIZONA HISTORY 💯 @SpencerRattler @GoBigBlue_PHS (via @FNSLive) pic.twitter.com/j1RWAwKpGU — Overtime (@overtime) September 29, 2018

The record puts an exclamation point on Rattler’s stunning high school career.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback was named to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Chosen 25 in August.

Arizona has its rich history of passers, from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Brett Hundley and Danny White, and the crop is especially rich this fall. BYU commit Jacob Conover of Chandler (Ariz.) is ranked along with Rattler in the top 10 pro-style quarterbacks for 2019 by 247 Sports, while Ohio State commit Jack Miller of Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) is ranked No. 4 for the 2020 class.

Rattler may be on his way to becoming the most prolific of them all.