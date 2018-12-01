USA Today Sports

Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges throws up "horns down" gesture after scoring TD

Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges throws up "horns down" gesture after scoring TD

Football

Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges throws up "horns down" gesture after scoring TD

Hebron High School (Carrollton, Texas) WR Trejan Bridges is ready to be a Sooner.

During his visit, Oklahoma football welcomed his family and made him feel “very proud,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports on Nov. 12.

Head coach Lincoln Riley skipped out on a press conference to spend time with him and Riley’s wife talked with Bridges’ mom. Even Riley’s five-year-old daughter got in on the recruiting.

“We went to Lincoln’s house for breakfast on my official visit,” Bridges said. “Lincoln Riley’s daughter is best friends, running around the house with my little sister, so that played a big factor.”

MORE: Bridges receives All-American Bowl jersey

Bridges displayed his excitement to be a Sooner in the Texas 6A D2 regional championship game, throwing up a “horns down” after scoring at touchdown shortly after Oklahoma defeated Texas to win the Big 12 championship.

He got flagged.

The “horns down” sign has been prevalent in the news cycle over recently, culminating in the Big 12 announcing it would penalize Oklahoma if they made the “horns down” sign Saturday. This would be considered a taunt toward Texas as the inverse of the Longhorns’ “hook ’em” hand gesture.

It would seem this rule protects Texas high schools with horned mascots as well.

Not only had Oklahoma played Texas, but Bridges threw it up against the Haltom High School Buffaloes.

He looks more than ready to be part of the fierce Big 12 rivalry.

, , , , Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/oklahoma-commit-trejan-bridges-horns-down
Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges throws up "horns down" gesture after scoring TD
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.