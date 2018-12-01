Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges throws up "horns down" gesture after scoring TD

Hebron High School (Carrollton, Texas) WR Trejan Bridges is ready to be a Sooner.

During his visit, Oklahoma football welcomed his family and made him feel “very proud,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports on Nov. 12.

Head coach Lincoln Riley skipped out on a press conference to spend time with him and Riley’s wife talked with Bridges’ mom. Even Riley’s five-year-old daughter got in on the recruiting.

“We went to Lincoln’s house for breakfast on my official visit,” Bridges said. “Lincoln Riley’s daughter is best friends, running around the house with my little sister, so that played a big factor.”

MORE: Bridges receives All-American Bowl jersey

Bridges displayed his excitement to be a Sooner in the Texas 6A D2 regional championship game, throwing up a “horns down” after scoring at touchdown shortly after Oklahoma defeated Texas to win the Big 12 championship.

He got flagged.

You can’t make this up. Oklahoma #Sooners commit Trejan Bridges just did the “horns down” celebration after a big TD. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/tE8HPhUdGo — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2018

The “horns down” sign has been prevalent in the news cycle over recently, culminating in the Big 12 announcing it would penalize Oklahoma if they made the “horns down” sign Saturday. This would be considered a taunt toward Texas as the inverse of the Longhorns’ “hook ’em” hand gesture.

It would seem this rule protects Texas high schools with horned mascots as well.

Not only had Oklahoma played Texas, but Bridges threw it up against the Haltom High School Buffaloes.

He looks more than ready to be part of the fierce Big 12 rivalry.