With chip on shoulder, Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges receives All-American Bowl jersey

Hebron High School (Carrollton, Texas) wide receiver Trejan Bridges is sick of being overlooked.

“Growing up, I was always the second person, you know, the second this, second that, I never really had the cameras and stuff like that,” he said.

That’s why the All-American Bowl offer was so important to him.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

“When Adidas made that move to invite me, Under Armour followed that up,” Bridges said. “I didn’t really appreciate how (Under Armour) discredited my stuff, my abilities, stuff like that, but I was glad to take this offer from Adidas All-American game and I’m ready to do stuff with it.”

On Monday night, Bridges received his bowl jersey as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The wide receiver title only describes a small part of what Bridges does. On the playing field, he impacts every facet of the game.

Bridges has 44 receptions for 605 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He also has 50 carries for 426 yards, and has scored seven times on the ground.

Twice has he rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this year, and he has returned two punts for touchdowns.

Bridges will also play on defense during important moments of the game.

Growing up, I’ve always had that attitude to just go in there and get (stuff) done,” he said. “Going in there, fourth down, three seconds left on the clock, I’m built for situations like that.”

In those moments, he’s come through: Bridges has an interception and six tackles on the season.

“Catch me at wide receiver, especially if it’s one-on-one, Imma make the DB look silly,” he said. “If I’m on defense, Imma make the receiver look silly.”

The play of the 6-foot-1, 184-pounds receiver, ranked the No. 9 player in Texas and No. 9 WR in the country by 247 Sports, led to offers from 24 schools. Bridges picked Oklahoma, saying the program made him and his family feel the most comfortable.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley skipped out on a press conference to spend time with him. Riley’s wife talked to Bridges’ mom. The whole coaching staff knew who the recruit and his family was immediately.

On Bridges’ official visit over the weekend, Riley’s daughter and Bridge’s sister, both 5, became best friends during breakfast.

“They welcomed my family,” Bridges said. “I was very proud.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.