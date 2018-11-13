Oklahoma DE commit Joseph Weté has designs on Under Armour dominance

Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) defensive end Joseph Weté received his Under Armour All-American jersey Tuesday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I’m just really grateful to be in the position I am,” Weté told USA TODAY. “I know this award isn’t given out to everyone. I’m confident in my ability and everything I’ve gotten I’ve worked hard for. But I couldn’t have accomplished this without the people around me.

“Whenever you get something that signifies something that you worked for your whole life, that’s always a great time. I’ve always seen myself in this situation since I started playing football. It’s a great event for me to be able to say I’m an All-American.”

A four-star defensive lineman who announced a commitment to Oklahoma in June, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound D.C. native is ranked as the top overall prospect in the District of Columbia and a top-15 defensive end nationally.

His commitment to Oklahoma felt like a natural fit — he’s a dominant pass rusher and the Big XII is suited for those players to break out; he has family in California and Oklahoma is an ideal mid-way point — but he knows that the competition in Norman and throughout the rest of his career is likely to be fierce. That’s why he has detailed plans about a future that doesn’t include football if the NFL doesn’t work out. He is an avid artist and plans to study architecture at Oklahoma, with a potential graduate trip to design school if the NFL Draft doesn’t come calling.

Before then, he has unfinished business at Gonzaga, which he and his teammates hope to take care of over the next two weeks.

“We’ve been working for a championship for four years,” Weté said. “My freshman and sophomore years we got to the semifinals and lost, junior year we lost in the championship. If we could win that championship that would be the best thing that’s happened since I got to high school.

“After that it’s preparing for Oklahoma so I can come in and make an impact early, and otherwise get my mind right so there’s not culture shock when I get there. I need to re-focus my mind and reassess my goals. When someone comes into high school there are obvious goals. Once you accomplish those things it’s definitely good to re-evaluate what your goal is and devise a plan to go attack those.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.