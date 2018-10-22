Oklahoma football mom claims HS coach slapped her son in face

An Oklahoma high school football coach stands accused of slapping one of his players by that player’s mother.

As reported by Oklahoma CBS affiliate KWTV, Kori Lewis, the mother of a player on the Putnam City (Okla.) High School football team, claims that an undisclosed member of the Putnam City coaching staff slapped her son, Trey Johnson, in the face while trying to get his attention.

Johnson allegedly texted his mother immediately after the slap during a football practice in August, and Lewis has spoken out since in an attempt to raise awareness and keep other student athletes from becoming victims of the coach’s aggression.

“I want to take care of it, I want to protect him and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Lewis told KWTV.

For it’s part, the Putnam City Schools released an announcement acknowledging it was made aware of the claims against the Putnam City coach, but making clear that its own investigation into the claims found that it could not prove the coach had committed the actions he was accused of.

That’s not sufficient for Lewis, who insists she has a conversation with the coach in question on tape, in which the coach says he was trying to get her son’s attention.

Where Lewis’ claim goes from here remains to be seen.