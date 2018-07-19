Oklahoma lands commitment from 4-star Florida DB Jaden Davis

One of the nation’s top-25 ranked cornerback prospects committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday. That may not register as a shock — the Sooners are putting together an outstanding Class of 2019 and are coming off back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff — but the origin of the player headed to Norman is a bit less formulaic: Four-star defensive back Jaden Davis stars for South Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas.

Davis committed at a major assembly at St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday night. He had a table set up with sweatshirts from each of the five finalist schools he considered — Clemson, Penn State, Kentucky and Miami were also in the mix — not to mention balloons representing each school.

When he finally did make his decision public, Davis said he was drawn to Oklahoma by more than football.

“Oklahoma, it was just, during my visit, it was really different. It was realizing that there is something else besides south Florida that is actually nice,” Davis told Rivals.com.

“To be honest, Norman, Okla. I didn’t know what to expect. Norman, Oklahoma, I’m from Ft. Lauderdale, (and) Miami, you don’t think Norman would be anything. We’re used to big cities, it’s not that far outside of Oklahoma City, it’s not that hard to make it a problem. Everyone was respectful, everyone was nice. I knew everyone would be nice on an official visit but even when we went out to eat. … Everyone treats everyone like family, that’s a great thing about Oklahoma.”

There is still plenty of time for Davis to change his mind, but he’s adamant that won’t happen, as he made clear in comments to Rivals.com. If he does follow through, Davis will become one of those great things about Oklahoma … at least for Sooners fans.