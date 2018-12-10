Oklahoma OL commit Stacey Wilkins excited to watch OU before AAB game

Camden Fairview (Camden, Ark.) offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins received his All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a huge honor,” Wilkins told USA TODAY. “I think after my sophomore year, when I first moved over to tackle, and then I went and competed at camps that summer, I realized this was possible. I’m really excited to play against the best players in the country.”

The 6-foot-6.5, 271-pound wide receiver is the 13th-ranked wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 3 overall recruit from the state of Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

He committed to Oklahoma in August, took his official visit to Norman in September and is excited to see the Sooners take the field in the national semifinals just before the All American Bowl.

“It’s really exciting to see them play on December 29,” Wilkins said. “When I went into the recruiting process, my coach and I sat down and broke down where I would have the best chance of moving on to the NFL. We looked at the offensive line coaches at Texas and Georgia and then Oklahoma, and Bill Bedenbaugh at Oklahoma has produced more linemen in the NFL than anyone else. Then when I visited there it really felt like family. That played a major factor in my decision.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.