Oklahoma school district condemns tweet that indirectly criticized Kaepernick, Nike

An Oklahoma school apologized Wednesday for a tweet from an account maintained by football players’ parents that indirectly criticized Colin Kaepernick and his sponsor, Nike.

“Jenks Public Schools sincerely apologizes for the recent tweet from @JenksFootball making an indirect reference to Nike,” the school said in a statement, as the Tulsa World reported. “The tweet posted by the @JenksFootball Twitter account was completely inappropriate. The views expressed in the tweet are most certainly not in line with the views of Jenks Public Schools or the views of the Jenks Athletic Department. The @JenksFootball account is not affiliated with Jenks Public Schools or the Jenks Athletic Department.”

Rob Loeber, Jenks schools spokesman, told the World that the since-deleted tweet referred to the school’s equipment partner, Under Armour.

Jenks school district condemns tweet sent by football account https://t.co/dq0VFDwd9T pic.twitter.com/0evWweXCI7 — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) September 5, 2018

The account, @jenksfootball, posted the district’s statement on its account along with this response:

“Please accept a sincere apology for a recent tweet making indirect reference to Nike. The tweet is not in line w/the views of Jenks Public Schools or the Jenks Athletic Department. This platform should never be used to express political or religious views. We must be better.”

Kaepernick has yet to be signed by an NFL team since the 2016-17 season. It was during that season that he gained increased fame when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest the unjust treatment of minorities by police.

Nike recently made the former 49ers quarterback Kaepernick the face of a new campaign that featured the catchphrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

With opinions firm on both sides of the issue across the country, Jenks High found itself right in the middle.