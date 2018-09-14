Ole Miss commit Jerrion Ealy celebrates Under Amour All-America Game selection

Jackson Prep (Flowood, Miss.) running back Jerrion Ealy received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 5-10, 200-pound running back is the 3rd-ranked player at his position, and 48th overall in the country.

Ealy committed to Ole Miss last December, becoming the top-ranked player in the Rebel’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 14 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.