Ole Miss commit Jerrion Ealy celebrates Under Amour All-America Game selection

Jackson Prep (Flowood, Miss.) running back Jerrion Ealy received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 5-10, 200-pound running back is the 3rd-ranked player at his position, and 48th overall in the country.

Ealy committed to Ole Miss last December, becoming the top-ranked player in the Rebel’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 14 in the country, according to ESPN.

Jerrion Ealy presented his mom, Vanessa Simmons, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

