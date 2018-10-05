Ole Miss commit Jonathan Mingo celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Brandon (Miss.) wide receiver Jonathan Mingo received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-0, 195-pound receiver is the 11th-ranked player in Mississippi, and 210th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Mingo committed to Ole Miss in late July, which currently ranks No. 14 in the country, according to ESPN. He will join fellow Rebels Jerrion Ealy and Dannis Jackson at the Under Armour Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.