Ole Miss nabs commitment from four-star in-state WR Jonathan Mingo

Brandon wide receiver Jonathan Mingo verbally committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday afternoon.

Mingo, a four-star wide receiver considered by 247Sports to be the 12th best player in the state of Mississippi, picked the Rebels over offers from Georgia, Auburn and Mississippi State. He announced his decision on his Twitter account.

Mingo looked at a team’s roster and offensive scheme when choosing a school. He wants to play as soon as possible, and he wants to play in an offense designed to get receivers the ball.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver, Mingo caught 53 passes for 775 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“He’s a perfectionist,” Brandon head coach Tyler Peterson said. “He never settles. He never coasts. He’s never going to be satisfied with anything less than his best.”

