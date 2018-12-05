On 71st try, this Kentucky HS hoops team finally beat a long-time nemesis

For the Waggener High School boys basketball program, the 71st time was the charm against Ballard.

J.J. Kalakon scored 28 points to lead the host Wildcats to an 80-74 victory over Ballard, marking the Wildcats’ first-ever victory over the Bruins.

Ballard began playing basketball during the 1970-71 season and had posted a 70-0 record against Waggener entering Tuesday’s contest.

Waggener coach Bryan O’Neill, a 2000 Ballard graduate, said he was proud of his team but didn’t want the victory to define his squad this season as the Wildcats improved to 4-0.

O’Neill referenced a book – Joshua Medcalf’s “Pound the Stone” – he had his players read during the preseason.

“Every day we’re going to work, pounding the stone and getting better,” O’Neill said. “We don’t talk about how good we are or the history. We talk about today and going to work.”

At long last…Waggener over Ballard! Congrats @ONeillBryan and the Wildcats for a well earned victory. pic.twitter.com/ZpugdcDNEv — Waggener Athletics (@WaggAthletics) December 5, 2018

Read the rest of the story in the Louisville Courier-Journal