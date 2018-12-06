Once 'under the radar,' McKel Broussard ready to shine in All-American Bowl

Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) athlete McKel Broussard received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

If you asked Broussard a year ago if he would see himself in this spot, he might have said no. It was an uphill climb to achieving this goal.

“I watched this game on TV every year, and thought it would be cool to play in it,” Broussard said. “It never crossed my mind that I’d be able to play in it. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

The 6-foot, 182-pound athlete is the No. 87-ranked athlete in his class in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

In terms of being recognized by college coaches, Broussard sees himself as a late bloomer. He didn’t go to many camps early on, which kept his name from popping up on recruiting lists.

“I was under the radar,” Broussard said. “Not a lot of people knew about me. But once I got my name and my game out there, all of a sudden more people knew about me.”

His choice of players he enjoys watching, like Alvin Kamara and Odell Beckham Jr., says a lot about Broussard’s own versatility on the field. Calling himself “an offensive player at heart,” Broussard played a lot of strong safety this year, snagging seven interceptions. Additionally, he lined up at running back, receiver, and returned kicks and punts.

The versatile Broussard is weighing multiple offers, but is keeping them close to the vest. He says he hopes to announce his college commitment after the All-American Bowl.

“I can do a lot of things, whatever’s best for the program,” Broussard said. “I can catch it, hit you, guard you. I think my vision is good as a running back, I can cut well. I can do it all, in my mind. Just put me on the field and let me do my thing.”

Broussard looks forward to getting his shot both alongside and against the best players the nation’s best players.

“I’m looking forward to the whole week, to practicing with the best players and to show what I can do on the practice field,” he said. “To show that I can play with the best talent in the world and just have fun.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.