Opposing coaches want Calif. HS football power out of league

Folsom (Calif.) High School has long been the class of high school football in between California’s Bay Area and the glamour of Southern California. Now their neighbors want to excommunicate them from the neighborhood association, if you will.

As reported by Sacramento Fox affiliate KTXL, two members of the Sierra Foothill League (SFL), where Folsom currently plies its athletic trade, want the Bulldogs out of the league in an outward attempt to increase parity and present a level playing field for all remaining teams.

The informal proposal to rid the SFL of Folsom’s dominance is not going to happen; per KTXL, the vote to kick Folsom out of the SFL would have to be unanimous, including Folsom itself, and Folsom principal Howard Cadenhead told the network he had no interest in allowing his team to be kicked out of its own league.

Clearly, the other members that complained about the team knew that Folsom wouldn’t vote itself out, so their complaints were more open aired sniping aimed at making Folsom uncomfortable. The complaints from Granite Bay and Rocklin center around Folsom’s perceived “recruiting advantage.”

That likely won’t change, either, all of which makes the complaint and attempted forced secession plan all the more fascinating. If nothing else, it should make future meetings between Folsom and Granite Bay and Folsom and Rocklin utterly fascinating.