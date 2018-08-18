Oregon-bound California football star Seven McGee transfers to East High (Rochester, N.Y.)

The mystery of “Seven” has finally been solved.

Throughout the high school football offseason, there was constant chatter about where a mysterious transfer from California named Seven would play.

The answer revealed itself on Thursday when Seven McGee, a four-star 2021 commit to the Oregon Ducks, arrived at practice for the East Eagles. McGee is from Rochester, but transferred to Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, California, for his freshman season in 2017.

East graduate Roland Williams, who starred at Syracuse and played eight seasons as a tight end in the NFL, played a major factor in McGee’s development and their relationship allowed him to transfer out to California.

“It was just a process really,” McGee said of his relationship with Williams, a man he affectionately calls “uncle.” “He hosted Roland Williams camps (in Rochester) and he really helped me out.

“It was a humbling moment and I really had to go through obstacles. It was hard leaving my mom here and going out there with my uncle, but he helped me get out there and it was a good experience.”

Williams met McGee at one of his champion academies and the two have remained close ever since.

“He had a desire to change his life for the better and he’s a guy that had a passion similar to mine, to play football on the highest level,” Williams said by phone from California on Friday. “I love him and he’s a great talent, with a lot of growth as a young man. He has the pieces to grow and mature.”

Despite being just a sophomore McGee’s arrival instantly makes him one of the most decorated players in Section V. He also holds offers from USC, Florida and Syracuse, among others.

