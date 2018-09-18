Oregon commit Ge'Mon Eaford celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-1, 217-pound outside linebacker is the 8th-ranked player at his position, and 79th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Eaford committed to Oregon in early August, which currently ranks No. 4 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.