Oregon committed 4-star safety Mykael Wright celebrates Under Armour All-American selection

Antelope Valley (Calif.) safety Mykael Wright received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 5-11, 179-pound safety, Wright is the No. 1-ranked safety in the country per ESPN, and 19th overall in the country.

“It sunk in for the first time that I could be an Under Armour All-American during the middle of my junior year,” Wright told USA TODAY. “My cousin, Devon Williams, committed to it and that made me want to strive to make it to the game.”

Williams now plays for USC, but that didn’t impact Wright’s own assessment of his college choices. He committed to Oregon at the end of May, becoming one of the top recruits of the early Mario Cristobal regime in Eugene. The Antelope Valley star is the top-ranked player in Oregon’s Class of 2019 so far, helping lift the Ducks’ current 21-member recruiting class to No. 4 nationally.

“Having someone like Devon was a good thing because he plays receiver and I play corner. He’s one of the best receivers in the nation and it’s helped me out a lot,” Wright said. “Devin doesn’t have any effect on where I want to go to college. I’ll probably go on a couple of official visits but I’m 100 percent set on Oregon.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.