Oregon lands another highly-touted Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.) star

Highly-touted Class of 2019 offensive tackle Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne High (Harbor City, Calif.) announced Saturday night on his Twitter account that he’s committed to Oregon:

247 Sports ranks the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Tauanu’u as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of California, and No. 60 overall nationally. He chose the Ducks over a smattering of offers that included USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska and Washington, among dozens of others.

Tauanu’u joins highly-touted teammate MyKael Wright, himself ranked the No. 4 cornerback in the country by 247, in what’s already a loaded Oregon class that also includes Franklin Road Academy (Nashville) wide receiver Lance Wilhoite, Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) quarterback Cale Millen, and a star-studded Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) quartet of linebacker Mase Funa, running back Sean Dollars, safety Jeremiah Criddell and defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson. 247 currently ranks Oregon’s class No. 4 overall.