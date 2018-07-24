Oregon lands late 2018 addition in former UCLA ATH commit Bryan Addison

The 2018 college football season is roughly a month away, but Oregon is still adding to it’s Class of 2018.

On Tuesday, former UCLA signee Bryan Addison joined the Ducks incoming class. The athlete prospect from Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) had signed with UCLA but then ran into eligibility issues. He was granted a release and is free to compete for the Ducks this fall.

Addison announced his decision on Twitter, marking the end to a protracted but drama-filled period where he shifted his Pac-12 allegiances.

Imma Hold it down Moms 🐣

CA▶️OR pic.twitter.com/CvUNn4kGG1 — Bryan Addison 👑 (@3Baddison) July 24, 2018

In his tweet, Addison noted that he would be, “joining the DB’s” at Oregon, a sign that they have decided where they’ll line him up.

No matter where Addison plays, joining the Ducks at such a late stage is still a significant addition for Oregon, and one that Mario Cristobal and his staff are surely celebrating as they prep for the 2018 season.