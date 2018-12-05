'Oreo Run' Illinois football players suspended for indecent exposure

It wasn’t hazing, but that doesn’t mean the now-famed Oreo Run didn’t land a group of teenagers a hefty suspension.

As reported by the Rockford Register Star, and subsequently the Associated Press, a group of 10 football players from Byron (Ill.) High School was suspended for three games in November for taking part in a stunt that involved them running across the football field naked while trying to hold an oreo cookie between their butt cheeks.

Stupid? Sure. But following an investigation, officials determined that the student athletes took part in the run of their own volition, ensuring that it wasn’t an act of hazing.

Hazing or not, nudity is still nudity, and the players had to be punished for being naked on school grounds. The resulting three-game suspension turned out to be costly, too; the final game of the ban was the Class 3A state championship, which Bryon lost, 24-20, to Monticello (Ill.) High School.