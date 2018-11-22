OT interception earns Turkey Bowl win, D.C. title for H.D. Woodson

H.D. Woodson is the champion of the nation’s capital again, and this time they have an interception in overtime to thank for it.

After a heated game on a frozen surface, Woodson reclaimed the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title, avenging the 2017 title it lost to Ballou under contest, in a tense overtime period that concluded with a desperate interception from just outside the 5 yard line as Ballou threatened to tie and win.

Both teams struggled to generate offense in frigid conditions, with the defenses holding each other to a single touchdown in each half. Woodson appeared to take control on the opening drive of the second half with a ball control offense that gave the Warriors a 12-6 lead.

Opening drive 2nd half Woodson scores. Woodson 12 Ballou 6 DC Turkey Bowl pic.twitter.com/b8JqeWv3IH — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 22, 2018

But from there Ballou’s defense stiffened and the offense eventually came around, tying the game later in the third and then holding serve in the fourth to force extra holiday football.

Given the chance to stamp its authority on another title, Woodson scored a touchdown on its overtime possession, but still left a sliver of opportunity when its 2-point conversion failed. That gave Ballou a chance, but the Knights were turned over just as they appeared on the verge of breaking through, with the final interception setting off wild celebrations from Woodson players who raced across the field to congratulate their teammates.

Woodson HS wins the 49th annual Turkey Bowl with a 18-12 win over Ballou HS. @WTOP @WTOPSports #TurkeyBowlDC pic.twitter.com/uEkUWaeJn7 — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) November 22, 2018

The win caps off a memorable season for both Ballou — which concludes at 6-5 — and Woodson, which wrested the D.C. title back from Ballou while wrapping up with a 9-3 mark.

And, most importantly for Warriors fans, a title-earning victory in the 2018 “Mumbo Bowl”.