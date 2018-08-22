Ousted Arizona high school baseball coach Eric Kibler honored with national award

Eric Kibler, who lost his battle with administration to have one more season to lead Scottsdale Horizon’s program, was named Tuesday as the 2018 National High School Coaches Association Baseball Coach of the Year.

Kibler began the Horizon program 38 years ago, became the first Arizona high school coach to win 800 games last season, but was not brought back to lead the Huskies for the 2019 season.

Kibler was told he wouldn’t be hired back as baseball coach before the 2018 season. He asked for one more year and received strong backing from boosters. But to no avail.

Even though Horizon lost in the first round of the 6A state playoffs to Brophy Prep, this national award recognizes Kilber’s lifetime success at the school, leading the Huskies to state titles in 1995, 1996, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010. His teams won 20 region titles and was state runner-up three times.

He also helped 151 players get to the college level to play and 34 taken in the Major League Baseball draft.

