Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Owen Pappoe, Grayson

Owen Pappoe
School: Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 209
College: Auburn
Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.
