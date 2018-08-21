USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Owen Pappoe, Grayson

Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Football

Owen Pappoe

School: Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 209
College: Auburn

Pappoe uses his 4.5 speed, athleticism and football IQ to overwhelm the opposition.

