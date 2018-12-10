Pair of Calif. schools scrambling to fundraise for trip to State Bowl Games

The idea is simple enough: You win, you advance. Except, what happens when you advance farther than anyone expected, and there’s no budget left to pay for your team’s success?

That’s the dilemma facing a pair of San Diego-area high school football programs which find themselves scrambling to raise thousands of dollars in just days or risk missing a berth in the state championship bowl games.

As reported by San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD, Orange Glen High School (Escondido, Calif.) and Lincoln High School (Lincoln Park, Calif.) are set to represent San Diego in state bowl games in San Francisco on Saturday. While the teams have earned those spots, they won’t be able to accept the berths unless they can raise enough money to pay for their own trip to the Northern section of the state.

The two programs have successfully raised money, but the early returns may not be as reassuring as many may like. For instance, here’s where things stand with the Orange Glen program:

That’s less than one-seventh of the total needed with just four days remaining to raise more money. Barring a major donation from a wealthy individual or corporation, Orange Glen isn’t going to hit the threshold it needs.

Lincoln High School is not publicizing the amount of money it has raised thus far.

It’s unknown if the programs would be allowed to attend the bowl games if they can’t raise the budget to pay for the trips themselves. For now, the fundraising rush forward continues.