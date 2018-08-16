Pair of four-star football recruits, cousins in Texas transfer together

BREAKING: Four-star football recruits Marquez Beason and Zeriah Beason transfer from Bishop Dunne to Class 6A power Duncanville. Marquez is committed to Illinois and is rated the third-best athlete in the nation in the Class of 2019. https://t.co/p5P87U58k2 #txhsfb @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/X9mPpYK3UZ — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) August 16, 2018

One prominent football program’s loss is another’s gain – two times over. A pair of cousins who also happen to be four-star football recruits are transferring from one Dallas school to another in the area.

The Dallas Morning News reports that 2019 wide receiver/defensive back Marquez Beason and 2020 wide receiver/defensive back Zeriah Beason recently transferred from Dallas’ Bishop Dunne Catholic School to Duncanville (Texas) High.

Bishop Dunne head coach Michael Johnson confirmed the transfers to the Morning News, as did Marquez Beason, who said the pair enrolled at Duncanville last week.

“I know that they’re good players. I know that they’ll add speed,” Duncanville coach Reginald Samples told the Morning News. “We’re going to watch them on the field and see where they fit in.”

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound Marquez Beason is an Illinois commit and is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 athlete in his recruiting class and as the 11th-best player in Texas by 247Sports.com. He has chosen the Fighting Illini from 47 scholarship offers. Last fall at Bishop Dunne, Beason scored 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Zeriah Beason is ranked as the nation’s No. 51 wide receiver in his class by the 247 Sports Composite and has 19 scholarship offers.

The Beasons join a Duncanville team that went 11-1 last season in reaching the Region 1 Division 1 6A playoffs. Duncanville also returns a pair of Class of 2020 four-star recruits in dual-threat quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson and safety Chris Thompson Jr.