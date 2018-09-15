Parents at Orange County school fire back at racism allegations from opposing principal

Parents of students at a Southern California high school are displeased with a principal who called some of their children racist, and are asking he get reprimanded.

Santa Ana (Calif.) principal Jeff Bishop claims he saw posters reading “We Love White” and “Build the Wall” at last Friday’s football game at Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.).

According to Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL and other outlets, Bishop said he also said a small number of kids said, “It’s not a great day to be Mexican now, is it?”

While it’s unknown if they were removed during or before the game, it appears the signs were made to underscore the disparity in racial makeup of the two schools; while Aliso Niguel’s student population is predominantly white, Santa Ana students are 99 percent Hispanic, per KCAL.

“This is no different than our national discourse, but this is one principal who is not going to stand for it,” Bishop told The Los Angeles Times this week.

Per KCAL, both schools issued statements Wednesday saying they were trying to find common ground, but parents of Aliso Niguel students said Bishop’s claims have made doing so difficult.

“It’s fairly insulting to have somebody in a position of authority malign our children,” parent Dave Harrington told the San Juan Capistrano Unified School District board, per KCAL. “They’ve got enough going on without having to have some adult do this to them.”

“Mr. Bishop’s continued Facebook posts and quotes in other media outlets are inflammatory and could endanger the safety of my children and other students,” another parent said, according to KCAL.

The parents weren’t alone in voicing their displeasure with Bishop. Aliso Niguel students also spoke for themselves.

“Under no circumstance should an adult who leads the youth and constructs their moral compass and perspective be able to profanely attack a parent or another person,” said Maryam Izadshenas, per KCAL. “A staff member should never resort to share their grievances on social media where only one narrative or side can be shown and easily manipulated by others.”

According to KCAL, parents want Bishop to face some type of disciplinary action for his accusation that chants such as “USA! USA!,” were racist. Additionally, parents said Bishop failed to acknowledge that posters such as the one that read “We Love White” was also accompanied by “We Love Red” and “We Love Blue” posters.

A spokesperson with the Santa Ana Unified School District superintendent’s office told KCAL they could not confirm what Bishop posted on social media, but added that he would no longer be speaking to the media.