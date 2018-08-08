Patrick Baldwin Jr., nation's No. 1 sophomore, picks up offer from in-state Wisconsin

Add the Wisconsin Badgers and Greg Gard to the list of schools after highly-coveted Sussex Hamilton standout Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The UW men’s basketball head coach has offered Baldwin a scholarship to play in Madison, the sophomore tweeted out Monday night.

Grateful and Honored to have received an offer from Coach Gard and The University of Wisconsin ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/e6Eh3hMdMH — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (@_pbaldwin23) August 6, 2018

The Badgers are the 12th reported team to offer Baldwin, who is listed as the No. 1 player in the 2021 class by ESPN.com. Marquette was one of the first teams to offer the small forward, with head coach Steve Wojciechowski extending the Golden Eagles’ offer on May 4.

The offer list for Baldwin, which already includes Duke, UCLA and Florida, among others, will likely continue to grow after a strong showing with Phenom University in the AAU circuit.

Read the rest of the story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel