Peach Jam: De’Vion Harmon is ‘100 percent’ committed to Oklahoma

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Houston Hoops (Texas) point guard De’Vion Harmon has had one of the most productive summers of any guard in the country.

First, he posted 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and managed a 2.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio to help Houston Hoops finish 12-4 during the Nike EYBL regular season. Then he captured his second-straight gold medal, helping USA Basketball’s U17 team win the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina last month.

“It just feels good to see all the hard work that I put in paying off,” Harmon said. “It makes me want to work harder.”

Typically, that kind of steady production has every college coach in the country lining up to offer, but Harmon has been off the market to Oklahoma since November.

“I’m glad to have that out of the way,” Harmon said.

He laughed when asked about the rumors that his rising stock is prompting him to rethink his commitment to the Sooners.

“Yeah I hear that every day,” Harmon said. “I’ll 100 percent be in Norman next June. I just stay locked in and try not to worry about everything everyone else is saying. I just feel like once you make a decision you should be happy about it and not rethink it. I know that I’m where I want to be.”

