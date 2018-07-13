Peach Jam: Kevin Durant and other NBA stars take in games at Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – No player, no matter how elite they were or how hard they posterized an opposing player caused the type of sheer pandemonium that ensued when back-to-back NBA champion Kevin Durant walked into the Nike Peach Jam on Friday afternoon.

Durant made his way through the hallways and stopped in to the Nike pop-up shop where his new Peach Jam edition shoes were being sold and signed autographs.

Then he made his way over to the courts to take in a few games.

First, he sat with Texas head coach Shaka Smart before heading over to the adjacent court to sit with his old college coach at Texas Rick Barnes, who is now the head coach at Tennessee.

Durant stopped and posed for pictures with kids and signed autographs and was fully engaged in the games; particularly the AOT (Ga.) vs. the NY Lightning thriller.

Durant popped up during timeouts to check the score countless times and expressed how impressed he was with the players.

The Lightning eventually pulled out the 84-81 win over AOT.

Durant’s new teammate DeMarcus Cousins also stopped in to take in games Friday afternoon as did other NBA stars like Eric Bledsoe and Rodney Hood.

