Peach Jam: One school followed five-star wing Isaac Okoro around the world recruiting him

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – In the high stakes game of recruiting every little edge helps when trying to land some of the country’s most talented players.

That said, nothing says “We want you” like following a player around the world.

That’s what Auburn did with AOT (Ga.) wing Isaac Okoro.

#11 making business decisions. 😂 P.S. Isaac Okoro still hates rims. pic.twitter.com/bHu88cv05g — HoopDiamonds (@HoopDiamonds) July 13, 2018

The Tigers were front and center watching Okoro help USA Basketball’s U17 team win the gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina.

Yes, really.

“Most coaches were texting me the whole time like normal,” Okoro said. “Auburn was the only school that actually came out to see me play. That surprised me. They didn’t tell me that they were coming out to see me, but they were there. That was cool. I would definitely say that stood out to me.”

Only time will tell if the Tigers’ power move paid off enough to keep them in Okoro’s top tier of schools he’s focusing on.

Bruce Pearl and Co. certainly did their part following Okoro around at all of his games this week at the Nike Peach Jam. They were joined by coaches from Georgia, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Florida, Florida State and Alabama, among others.

“After Peach Jam I’m gonna sit down with my coaches and come up with the next steps with my recruitment,” Okoro said.

