Penn State commit Devyn Ford receives UA jersey, focused on states

North Stafford (Va.) High School running back Devyn Ford doesn’t mind admitting that when it comes to the gridiron these days he’s got a one-track mind, especially since he and Wolverines are kicking off the playoffs Friday against Halifax County High School (South Boston, Va.).

“I want to get this state title,” Ford said. “I feel like when can do it; we’ve just got to stay focused.”

He took a brief break from the mental focus on Thursday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“This is really a dream come true for me,” said Ford, a Penn State commit. “I’ve always watched this game and wanted to play in it and now I’m gonna get my chance. This just makes me more motivated to finish the season strong.”

The Wolverines fell in a heartbreaker to Colonial Forge High School (Stafford, Va.) in the regular-season finale, but Ford thinks that will turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“It really woke us up,” Ford said. “It made us see that this can be over for us just like that if we don’t come out and take care of business. We all learned from that and we’re ready even more now.”

